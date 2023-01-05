Thousands of staff at Britain's Environment Agency to strike over pay
Reuters | London | Updated: 05-01-2023 21:27 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 21:16 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Thousands of workers at the British government's Environment Agency will strike for the first time later this month in a dispute over pay, the Unison trade union said on Thursday.
Staff including those who maintain safety structures such as the Thames Barrier and coastal sea defences will walk out on Jan. 18 from 0800-1700 GMT, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Unison
- Thames Barrier
- Environment Agency
Advertisement
ALSO READ
British Sikh MP calls for independent bullying probe after Indian-origin doctor’s suicide
British Indian MP calls for direct flights between north England, India
British PM Sunak appoints ethics adviser after six months' gap
British nurses and paramedics plan more strikes in 2023
British nurses and paramedics plan more strikes in 2023