Left Menu

Rescuers save 'mermaid' dog trapped for days on Chilean river

But a group of firefighters and members of the Chilean Navy managed to rescue her a day after people from the local area of Hualpen alerted that Sirena was trapped. An animal support NGO took the rescued dog to a veterinary clinic.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2023 03:33 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 03:33 IST
Rescuers save 'mermaid' dog trapped for days on Chilean river

Few would have thought a wet, helpless dog could survive for days trapped on the rocks of Chile's second-largest river, on a cold and windy coastal stretch of the South American country. Named Sirena, which translates to mermaid, by her caretakers, the medium-sized black dog was rescued Thursday morning after being stuck at the mouth of the Biobio river some 500 kilometers (310 miles) from capital Santiago.

Norman Ahumada, captain of San Vicente port and Corbeta Litoral, said the rescue had been complex due to poor weather and difficult sea conditions. But a group of firefighters and members of the Chilean Navy managed to rescue her a day after people from the local area of Hualpen alerted that Sirena was trapped.

An animal support NGO took the rescued dog to a veterinary clinic. After undergoing exams, Sirena will be given up for adoption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023