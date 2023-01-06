This video chronicles four months of solar activity observed by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory | Watch

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) is the first mission of the agency's Living With a Star (LWS) program, which is designed to understand the causes of solar variability and its impacts on Earth. The spacecraft has kept an unblinking eye pointed toward the Sun, steadily imaging the Sun in 4K x 4K resolution for nearly 13 years.

Using a suite of onboard instruments, the observatory captures an image of the Sun every 0.75 seconds.

This 133-day time-lapse shared by NASA showcases photos taken by the spacecraft at a wavelength of 17.1 nanometers, an extreme-ultraviolet wavelength that shows the Sun's outermost atmospheric layer - the corona. Compiling images taken 108 seconds apart, the movie condenses 133 days, or about four months (Aug. 12 to Dec. 22, 2022), of solar observations into 59 minutes. The video shows bright active regions passing across the face of the Sun as it rotates.

Watch the video:

Video Credit: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

The SDO has provided unprecedented views of the Sun, allowing scientists to observe solar flares, coronal mass ejections, and other solar phenomena in unprecedented detail. The data collected by the SDO has been used to improve our understanding of the Sun's influence on Earth's climate and environment. For instance, the data has been used to better understand the effects of solar flares on Earth's atmosphere, and to improve the ability to predict space weather events. The data has also been used to improve our understanding of the Sun's influence on Earth's climate, and to better predict the effects of climate change.

Sharing this video, NASA said that the Solar Dynamics Observatory and other missions will continue to watch our Sun in the years to come, providing further insights about our place in space and information to keep our astronauts and assets safe.