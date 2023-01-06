Left Menu

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius

In Mohali, the minimum temperature settled at 5.4 degrees Celsius.Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 5 degrees Celsius.The maximum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab, including in Chandigarh, have dropped sharply for the past few days, settling between 11 degrees and 15 degrees Celsius.Several parts of Punjab and Haryana were once again enveloped by fog, reducing visibility.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-01-2023 11:07 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 11:05 IST
Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cold conditions continued to prevail in Haryana and Punjab, with minimum temperatures remaining below normal at many places on Friday.

According to the Met department's weather report, Narnaul was the coldest place in Haryana, recording a minimum temperature of 2.5 degrees Celsius.

Hisar, which recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees, was also gripped by biting cold. Bhiwani recorded a low of 5.8 degrees Celsius, Karnal 4.8 degrees, Rohtak 6.2 degrees. The minimum temperature in Ambala settled at 4.8 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Balachaur recorded a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius.

Bathinda recorded a low of 3.6 degrees Celsius, Gurdaspur 3.8 degrees, Ludhiana 4.6 degrees, Patiala 5.5 degrees, Amritsar 5 degrees. In Mohali, the minimum temperature settled at 5.4 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 5 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab, including in Chandigarh, have dropped sharply for the past few days, settling between 11 degrees and 15 degrees Celsius.

Several parts of Punjab and Haryana were once again enveloped by fog, reducing visibility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023