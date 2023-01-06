Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius
In Mohali, the minimum temperature settled at 5.4 degrees Celsius.Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 5 degrees Celsius.The maximum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab, including in Chandigarh, have dropped sharply for the past few days, settling between 11 degrees and 15 degrees Celsius.Several parts of Punjab and Haryana were once again enveloped by fog, reducing visibility.
Cold conditions continued to prevail in Haryana and Punjab, with minimum temperatures remaining below normal at many places on Friday.
According to the Met department's weather report, Narnaul was the coldest place in Haryana, recording a minimum temperature of 2.5 degrees Celsius.
Hisar, which recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees, was also gripped by biting cold. Bhiwani recorded a low of 5.8 degrees Celsius, Karnal 4.8 degrees, Rohtak 6.2 degrees. The minimum temperature in Ambala settled at 4.8 degrees Celsius.
In Punjab, Balachaur recorded a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius.
Bathinda recorded a low of 3.6 degrees Celsius, Gurdaspur 3.8 degrees, Ludhiana 4.6 degrees, Patiala 5.5 degrees, Amritsar 5 degrees. In Mohali, the minimum temperature settled at 5.4 degrees Celsius.
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 5 degrees Celsius.
The maximum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab, including in Chandigarh, have dropped sharply for the past few days, settling between 11 degrees and 15 degrees Celsius.
Several parts of Punjab and Haryana were once again enveloped by fog, reducing visibility.
