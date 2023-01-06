Watch this incredible video of SpaceX Falcon 9's journey to and from space

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

SpaceX has shared incredible footage of Falcon 9's flight to space and back during a recent smallsat rideshare mission. On Tuesday, January 3, Falcon 9 launched SpaceX's sixth dedicated smallsat rideshare mission, Transporter-6, which also marked the firm's first launch of 2023.

There were 114 payloads on this flight, including CubeSats, microsats, picosats, and orbital transfer vehicles carrying spacecraft to be deployed at a later time.

The video starts with Falcon 9 beginning its ascent into the sky, leaving a trail of smoke and fire in its wake. The journey back to Earth was just as impressive as the journey to space.

As the rocket reaches its intended altitude, the first stage gets separated from the second stage. After stage separation, the Falcon 9's first-stage booster made its way back to Earth, landing safely on Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, marking the successful completion of the launch.

Onboard view from Falcon 9's flight to space and back during smallsat rideshare mission pic.twitter.com/V5PyKxTlWD — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 5, 2023

For the unversed, Falcon 9 is a two-stage rocket designed and manufactured by SpaceX for the reliable and safe transport of satellites and spacecraft into orbit. It is the first orbital class rocket capable of reflight, which means it can be reused multiple times.