Left Menu

Watch this incredible video of SpaceX Falcon 9's journey to and from space

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 06-01-2023 14:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 14:21 IST

SpaceX has shared incredible footage of Falcon 9's flight to space and back during a recent smallsat rideshare mission. On Tuesday, January 3, Falcon 9 launched SpaceX's sixth dedicated smallsat rideshare mission, Transporter-6, which also marked the firm's first launch of 2023.

There were 114 payloads on this flight, including CubeSats, microsats, picosats, and orbital transfer vehicles carrying spacecraft to be deployed at a later time.

The video starts with Falcon 9 beginning its ascent into the sky, leaving a trail of smoke and fire in its wake. The journey back to Earth was just as impressive as the journey to space.

As the rocket reaches its intended altitude, the first stage gets separated from the second stage. After stage separation, the Falcon 9's first-stage booster made its way back to Earth, landing safely on Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, marking the successful completion of the launch.

For the unversed, Falcon 9 is a two-stage rocket designed and manufactured by SpaceX for the reliable and safe transport of satellites and spacecraft into orbit. It is the first orbital class rocket capable of reflight, which means it can be reused multiple times.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023