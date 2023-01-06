Hey skywatchers, catch a glimpse of the Wolf Moon on Friday

The first full moon of the year, also known as the "Wolf Moon," will occur on the evening of Friday, January 6. When we see the full sunlit face of the Moon, it is called a full Moon. It rises almost exactly as the Sun sets and sets just as the Sun rises the next day.

The full moon that occurs in January is named Wolf Moon because it is believed that wolves howl more often during this time of the year. The Wolf Moon is also known as the Old Moon, the Moon After Yule, and the Snow Moon.

Hello beautiful! The first full Moon of the year – also known as the #WolfMoon – will occur this Friday evening, Jan. 6. 🐺 During a full Moon, the hemisphere of the Moon we can see from Earth is fully illuminated by the Sun. pic.twitter.com/f9HolwkM7e — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) January 5, 2023

The Moon will appear full for about 3 days around 6:08 PM EST, from Thursday evening through Sunday morning. The bright star appearing to the lower left of the Moon will be Pollux - look about 8 degrees to the lower right. Four of the five visible planets - Mars, Jupiter, Saturn and Venus - will also be visible in the sky, with Venus being the brightest among all.

According to NASA, the evening after the full Moon i.e. on January 7, the rising Moon will appear about 7 degrees on the other side of the bright star Pollux. Saturn and Venus will appear to shift towards each other until they pass about a third of a degree apart on January 22, after which they will appear to separate again. The waxing Moon will appear near Venus and Saturn on January 22 and 23, Jupiter on January 25, the Pleiades star cluster on January 29, Mars on January 30, and Pollux on February 3.