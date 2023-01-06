Left Menu

India to host virtual summit of about 120 developing countries in January

"India has always been in the forefront and consistently championed the cause of the developing world," Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra told reporters, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and the conflict in Ukraine had impacted many developing countries. Heads of governments, foreign ministers and finance ministers will participate in the "Voice of Global South Summit" where discussions will range from financial development to energy security in developing nations, Kwatra said.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2023 17:37 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 17:35 IST
India to host virtual summit of about 120 developing countries in January
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra. (ANI/Image) Image Credit: ANI

India will host a virtual summit of around 120 developing countries next week, its foreign minister said on Friday, as the country looks to bolster international cooperation during its presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) biggest economies.

The summit comes following a declaration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December that India's G20 priorities will be shaped in consultation with developing countries and its G20 partners. "India has always been in the forefront and consistently championed the cause of the developing world," Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra told reporters, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and the conflict in Ukraine had impacted many developing countries.

Heads of governments, foreign ministers and finance ministers will participate in the "Voice of Global South Summit" where discussions will range from financial development to energy security in developing nations, Kwatra said. More than 120 invites have been sent for the two-day summit scheduled for Jan. 12-13 and a confirmed list of participating countries will be shared later, Kwatra said.

"Often the concerns of the developing world do not receive due attention and space on the global stage," he said. "India's ongoing presidency of the G20 presidency provides us with a special and strong opportunity to channelise these inputs into the deliberation and discourse of the G20."

At the end of the summit, a summary detailing priorities and perspectives of the developing countries will be shared, Kwatra added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023