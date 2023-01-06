97 bird species recorded at Assam’s only Ramsar Site

Over 26,000 birds of 97 species were recorded during an initiative in Deepor Beel here, the only Ramsar Site in Assam, a forest official said on Friday. There was a significant increase from 10,289 winged friends, belonging to 66 species, in the previous bird-counting exercise in 2021 to 26,647 this time, the official said. A Ramsar Site is a wetland designated to be of international importance. These wetlands are protected under strict guidelines of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands. ''The bird count in Deepor Beel was a very important initiative undertaken by the Guwahati Wildlife Division. The data on bird species and numbers obtained through such monitoring can help greatly in conservation planning in the long run'', wildlife activist and photographer Udayan Borthakur said.

The exercise was conducted on Wednesday morning. The entire wetland was divided into nine areas and volunteers and experts conducted the bird count on foot as well as country boats, Divisional Forest Officer, Guwahati Wildlife Division Jayashree Naiding said. The methodology of visual encounter survey was adopted during the bird count, she said. Altogether 37 individuals, including forest department officials, bird experts, students and representatives from various prominent NGOs, participated in the bird count. Renowned ornithologist Dr Anwaruddin Choudhury accompanied the participants and provided guidance during the exercise. Eight wildlife photographers participated in the spot bird photography contest organised on the occasion. A repeat exercise is scheduled to be conducted in the first week of February 2023 during the Asian Waterfowl Count.

