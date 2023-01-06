Left Menu

Centre's vision of mainstreaming NE region has borne fruit: Shah

PTI | Dimapur | Updated: 06-01-2023 18:26 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 18:16 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Centre's vision of mainstreaming the northeast has borne fruit as all the eight states of the region are going through stages of development.

In Nagaland, the Union government fulfilled the objective of three Ps - Peace, Progress and Prosperity, Shah said while addressing a programme here.

He also inaugurated five projects worth Rs 52 crore in Nagaland where assembly elections are due this year.

"The central government's vision of mainstreaming the northeast has borne fruit," he said.

Shah said that once known for insurgency, Nagaland is now a peaceful state that has a huge potential for tourism.

Insurgency reduced by 74 per cent in Nagaland between 2014 and 2021, the Union home minister said.

Shah arrived in the state after visiting Manipur earlier in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

