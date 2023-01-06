Teen worker injured after metal piece falls from under-construction bridge
PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-01-2023 18:30 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 18:30 IST
An 18-year-old worker was injured after a part of a metal railing of an under-construction bridge fell on him on Friday in Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said.
The bridge is being built at Kahrigaon toll post on Mumbai-Nashik highway and the incident took place at 3pm, said Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.
''The teen, identified as Deepak Brijia, is part of a contracting firm building the bridge. He is undergoing treatment at Kalwa civic hospital,'' he said.
