Teen worker injured after metal piece falls from under-construction bridge

An 18-year-old worker was injured after a part of a metal railing of an under-construction bridge fell on him on Friday in Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said.

The bridge is being built at Kahrigaon toll post on Mumbai-Nashik highway and the incident took place at 3pm, said Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

''The teen, identified as Deepak Brijia, is part of a contracting firm building the bridge. He is undergoing treatment at Kalwa civic hospital,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)