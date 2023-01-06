Left Menu

Delhi's winter power demand rises to a record 5,526 MW

Delhis peak winter power demand rose to a record 5,526 MW on Friday as a numbing cold wave swept the national capital, officials said.An official of the BSES said its power distribution companies are geared to ensure adequate availability for its around 47 lakh consumers around two crore residents during the winter months.According to data, Delhis peak power demand on Friday clocked 5,526 MW at 10.58 am, highest-ever recorded in the national capital during winter months.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 18:34 IST
Delhi's winter power demand rises to a record 5,526 MW
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's peak winter power demand rose to a record 5,526 MW on Friday as a numbing cold wave swept the national capital, officials said.

An official of the BSES said its power distribution companies are geared to ensure adequate availability for its around 47 lakh consumers (around two crore residents) during the winter months.

''According to data, Delhi's peak power demand on Friday clocked 5,526 MW at 10.58 am, highest-ever recorded in the national capital during winter months. This is the third day in a row that Delhi's peak power demand has crossed the 5,000 MW mark,'' the BSES official said.

The power demand had peaked at 5,104 MW last year and 5,021 MW in 2020. The peak winter power demand in BRPL and BYPL areas had reached 2,140 MW and 1,122 MW, respectively, during the last winter.

Delhi recorded a cold wave for a second day on the trot on Friday, with the minimum temperature at Ayanagar in southwest Delhi plunging to a numbing 1.8 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of four degrees Celsius, which was lower than that of Dalhousie (8.7 degrees Celsius), Dharamshala (5.4 degrees), Shimla (6.2 degrees), Dehradun (4.4 degrees), Mussoorie (6.4 degrees) and Nainital (6.5 degrees) The backbone of BSES' power-supply arrangements during the winter months includes long-term agreements from power-plants; including Hydro and Delhi-based gas-fuelled generating stations.

Additionally, the BSES is also receiving 840 MW of solar power from Solar Energy Corporation of India, 439 MW of wind power, around 25 MW from waste-to-energy plants. It is also being helped by more than 127 MW of solar power installed on roof-tops in south, west, east and central Delhi.

In case of any contingency, BSES discoms will buy short-term power from the exchange which is available at economical rates. Advanced load-forecasting statistical and modelling techniques will help them accurately forecast the power demand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023