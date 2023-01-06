Left Menu

Maha: CIDCO mass housing scheme applications' deadline extended to Jan 23

Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@CIDCO_Ltd)
The Maharashtra government's City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on Friday extended the deadline for submission of applications for 7,849 apartments under a mass housing scheme to January 23, an official said.

The state-run planning authority is offering these homes in Ulwe node in Navi Mumbai in Thane district for economical weaker sections (EWS) as part of the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), he said.

''The last date for submission of applications was Friday but it was extended till January 23 due to heavy response and to give more people the opportunity to be part of the Mass Housing Scheme-Diwali 2022. The computerized lottery draw for the scheme will be conducted on February 8,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

