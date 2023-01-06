Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as December jobs report eases rate worries

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-01-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 20:02 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply higher on Friday, as cooling wages and a moderation in U.S. jobs growth in December calmed worries over the Federal Reserve's rate-hike trajectory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 125.22 points, or 0.38%, at the open to 33,055.30. The S&P 500 opened higher by 15.27 points, or 0.40%, at 3,823.37, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 58.72 points, or 0.57%, to 10,363.96 at the opening bell.

