Researchers discover new type of magnetic wave across Earth’s outer core

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 06-01-2023 20:37 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 20:36 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@esaoperations)

Researchers, using data from the European Space Agency's Swarm satellite mission, have discovered a novel kind of magnetic wave that traverses the exterior of Earth's outer core every seven years.

Swarm, which consists of three identical satellites, is designed to provide unprecedented insight into the dynamics of the Earth's magnetic field and its interaction with the atmosphere, oceans, and land. Launched in 2013, the satellites are equipped with a suite of instruments that measure the strength, direction, and variations of the Earth's magnetic field.

Video Credit: ESA/Planetary Visions

According to ESA, the mysterious magnetic wave oscillates every seven years and propagates westward at up to 1500 kilometres a year. Due to the Earth's rotation, these waves are arranged in columns along the axis of rotation. The motion and magnetic field alterations connected to these waves are most powerful near the equatorial area of the core. Although the study shows magneto-Coriolis waves with a seven-year period, the question of whether there are waves that oscillate at different periods is still unanswered, ESA said in a statement.

"Magnetic waves are likely to be triggered by disturbances deep within the Earth's fluid core, possibly related to buoyancy plumes. Each wave is specified by its period and typical length-scale, and the period depends on characteristics of the forces at play. For magneto-Coriolis waves, the period is indicative of the intensity of the magnetic field within the core. Our research suggests that other such waves are likely to exist, probably with longer periods – but their discovery relies on more research," said Nicolas Gillet, from the University Université Grenoble Alpes and lead author of the paper published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

