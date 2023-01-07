Left Menu

SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 07-01-2023 09:21 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 08:42 IST
SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live
Image Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)

After completing a 43-day mission at the International Space Station, a SpaceX Dragon cargo resupply spacecraft will undock from the orbiting lab at 5:05 p.m. EST on Monday, January 9. Live coverage of Dragon's undocking and departure will air on NASA Television, the NASA app, and online at 4:45 p.m. EST.

The SpaceX Dragon resupply ship arrived at the station on November 27, 2022, delivering more than 7,700 pounds of research investigations, crew supplies, and station hardware. It will carry back to Earth approximately 4,400 pounds of supplies and scientific experiments designed to take advantage of the space station's microgravity environment.

The spacecraft will land in the ocean off the coast of Florida on Wednesday, Jan. 11, with the help of a parachute. This location enables the experiments to be quickly transported to NASA's Space Station Processing Facility at Kennedy Space Center, so that researchers can collect data with minimal disruption from Earth's gravity.

Astronauts Josh Cassada, Nicole Mann, and Frank Rubio from NASA, along with Koichi Wakata from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), will spend the weekend loading the Dragon spacecraft with important research samples from experiments that have been completed on the space station. These samples will be analyzed on Earth after the Dragon splashes down in the waters off the coast of Florida.

(To be updated)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan
4
International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at Hyatt Regency Gurgaon, India

International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023