Carcasses of two crocodiles recovered from drain in UP's Pilibhit: Officials

Carcasses of two crocodiles were recovered from a drain in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district, forest department officials said on Saturday. Speaking to reporters, Divisional Forest Officer Sanjeev Kumar said that the two crocodile carcasses were recovered on Friday from a drain located in Jangrauli village under the Sungarhi Kotwali area of the district on the information of villagers. Doctors have performed the post-mortem of the two dead crocodiles and visra has been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly to ascertain the cause of death, he said. Forest Ranger Piyush Mohan Srivastava said that there are large number of crocodiles in the Deoha, Mala and Sharda dams of the district and they often reach the drains of the villages in the populated area after coming out of the rivers and ponds.

