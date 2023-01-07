Left Menu

At 2.2 deg Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest minimum temperature

Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below the average and the seasons lowest so far, according to the India Meteorological Department.Very dense fog reduced visibility at Palam to around 50 metres, affecting road and rail traffic. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 16 degrees Celsius.

07-01-2023
Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below the average and the season's lowest so far, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Very dense fog reduced visibility at Palam to around 50 metres, affecting road and rail traffic. The visibility at the Palam observatory near the Indira Gandhi International Airport was 25 metres at 5:30 am.

A Railways spokesperson said 36 trains were delayed by one to seven hours due to the foggy weather.

According to the weather office, 'very dense' fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 metres is 'dense', 201 and 500 metres 'moderate', and 501 and 1,000 metres 'shallow'.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius.

Lodhi Road, Ayanagar and Ridge weather stations recorded minimum temperatures of 2 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees and 1.5 degrees, respectively.

The humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 100 per cent, the IMD said.

The weather department has predicted mainly clear skies, moderate to dense fog and cold day conditions during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 16 degrees Celsius.

