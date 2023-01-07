Haryana, Punjab reel under cold wave conditions

There was no let-up in cold wave conditions sweeping Haryana and Punjab, with the minimum temperature at most places settling below normal limits on Saturday.

Fog blanketed several parts of the two states, reducing visibility in the early hours of the morning.

According to a meteorological department report, the mercury settled at a low of 2 degrees Celsius in Narnaul and Hisar in Haryana.

Sirsa recorded a minimum temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 5.2 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 4.4 degrees Celsius, Karnal 4.5 degrees Celsius and Ambala 5.4 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Bathinda and Gurdaspur recorded a low of 4 degrees Celsius.

The mercury settled at 6.3 degrees Celsius in Ludhiana, 4.6 degrees Celsius in Patiala, 6.6 degrees Celsius in Amritsar and 6.1 degrees Celsius in Mohali.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 5.7 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperatures have also dropped sharply in Haryana and Punjab over the past few days, settling within the range of 11 degrees Celsius to 15 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)