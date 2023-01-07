Health minister Mandaviya urges Odisha govt to implement Ayushman Bharat insurance scheme in state
- Country:
- India
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday urged the Odisha government to implement the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in the state so that beneficiaries can avail benefits of cashless hospitalisation.
Speaking to the media after participating in the 4th annual convocation of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, he said the Health Ministry has also written to the state government in this regard.
The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PM-JAY) aims to achieve the target of universal health coverage and provide access to free and affordable healthcare services to the people residing in the remotest of the areas.
The scheme aims to provide free and cashless healthcare services up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year to over 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families (over 53 crore beneficiaries) as per the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC)-2011 database.
The AB-PMJAY is implemented in all states and Union territories barring West Bengal, NCT of Delhi and Odisha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- Delhi
- Bharat
- Mansukh Mandaviya
- Arogya Yojna
- Odisha
- Union
- AIIMS Bhubaneswar
- Ayushman
ALSO READ
Mansukh Mandaviya to hold virtual meeting with state health ministers today on Covid-19
NGT issues show cause notice to Odisha CS for delay in issuing elephant corridor notification
Odisha: Ex-school head master gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for rape
Odisha's hockey history to be included in NCERT textbooks: Pradhan
Odisha: Street vendors protest eviction ahead of Hockey World Cup, authorities postpone drive