Early landslide detecting and warning system to be installed in HP's Kangra
- Country:
- India
Early landslide detecting and warning system will soon be installed at four landslide-prone areas in the Kangra district for better disaster management, an official said here on Saturday.
These pre-warning devices will get installed at McLeodganj Road and Chola Indrunag in Dharamshala and Dibba and Rulehad in Shahpur within this month itself, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun said.
Kangra disaster management authority has tied up with IIT Mandi, the developer of this system, to install these devices at 10 more places in the district, he said.
The whole project will be completed by March 2023, the DC added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- McLeodganj Road
- Rulehad
- Shahpur
- Dharamshala
- Kangra
- Nipun
- IIT Mandi
- Dibba
ALSO READ
Delhi colder than Dharamshala, Nainital; fog blots out sun in parts of northwest India
Indebted to people of Kangra for their massive mandate in elections: Himachal CM Sukhu
Three-day Winter Session of Himachal Vidhan Sabha to be held in Dharamshala from Jan 4
Himachal: Kangra authorities ban all trekking activities above 3,000 mts in view of bad weather warnings
Himachal: Rs 13 crore allotted to construct modern bus stands under Dharamshala smart city project