Left Menu

Measures being taken for upkeep of Rabindra Sarobar: KMDA

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-01-2023 19:22 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 19:22 IST
Measures being taken for upkeep of Rabindra Sarobar: KMDA
  • Country:
  • India

To improve the quality of Rabindra Sarobar, up to 10 feet from the bank of the lake is being desilted, besides other measures are being taken such as regular cleaning of floating materials on the water, an official said on Saturday.

The measures are being taken as part of an action plan formulated to upkeep the 30,000 sq m lake in south Kolkata, the official of the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) said.

Bathing at the ghats of the lake has already been banned, he said.

''We have also deployed 58 security guards. Plastic items such as water bottles and carry bags, and food items have been banned,'' he added.

A bio-toilet has been built in the compound, and water ATMs and bottle crusher machines are being set up to make the lake free from plastics, the official said.

''We are also undertaking campaigns to make people aware that the lake is a plastic-free zone,'' he said.

Battery-operated vehicles are being used for the vigil of the lake premises, he said.

The fountains are also being regularly used to increase aeration in the water body to remove the weeds, the official said.

However, environmentalist Somendra Mohan Ghosh, who spearheads the 'Save Rabindra Sarobar' campaign, alleged that cleaning and desiltation were not being done regularly.

Also, the number of security guards was less than what was being claimed by the KMDA, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
4
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023