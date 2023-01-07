Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Masjid Bunder building, no report of injury; dousing ops on

Left Menu

A fire broke out in a two-storey building in Masjid Bunder area of south Mumbai late Saturday evening, though there were no reports of anyone getting injured, a civic official said.The building is located on the busy junction of Abdul Rahman Street and Janjikar Street near Jumma Masjid and four fire engines have been rushed to the spot to douse the blaze that started in a shop at 815pm, he said.The fire is confined to seven eight shops on the ground floor. More details are awaited as firefighting operations are on.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 20:58 IST
A fire broke out in a two-storey building in Masjid Bunder area of south Mumbai late Saturday evening, though there were no reports of anyone getting injured, a civic official said.

The building is located on the busy junction of Abdul Rahman Street and Janjikar Street near Jumma Masjid and four fire engines have been rushed to the spot to douse the blaze that started in a shop at 8:15pm, he said.

''The fire is confined to seven eight shops on the ground floor. There is no report of injury to anyone as of now. More details are awaited as firefighting operations are on. The cause is yet to be ascertained,'' he added.

Purported video clips of the incident circulating on social media showed people trying to throw buckets of water to extinguish the fire.

