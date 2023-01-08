UP govt launches campaign to make urban bodies on par with global standards

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a statewide 100-day 'UP Global City' campaign to make urban bodies of the state on par with global standards, an official release said on Sunday. The campaign was launched by Urban Development Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma on Saturday. ''The campaign, launched in all 762 urban bodies of the state, looks at improving cleanliness and air quality, ensuring proper garbage disposal, beautification and installation of adequate signages on roads, among others, to make the urban system of the state on par with global standards,'' the release said. During the campaign, work on increasing urban facilities and beautifying the cities will be done on a war footing in all the districts of the state.

Sharma said Global Investors Summit will be organised in the state in February as well as G-20 events in which thousands of people, including heads of state, diplomats, rulers, administrators, industrialists and other dignitaries, will participate. He also said that a three-month 'Swachh Dhaba' campaign is being run from January to March, 2023 for disposing the garbage coming out of dhabas, restaurants, hotels and other small 'gumtis' in the state. ''Similarly, from January 14 to 24, under the' Swachh Virasat Abhiyan', cleanliness work will be taken up in all tourist and historical places, monuments and religious places with people's participation,'' the minister said.

''... from February 1 to March 31, a campaign will be launched for door-to-door garbage collection in the state. Besides, a marathon race will be organised on January 21 in the context of the G-20 conference,'' he added.

