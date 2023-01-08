Left Menu

Maha: Mild tremor in Hingoli, no casualty

A mild tremor of 3.6 magnitude was experienced in Maharashtras Hingoli district on Sunday morning, officials said. There was no report of any loss of life or property, an official from the district disaster management office told PTI.

PTI | Hingoli | Updated: 08-01-2023 11:22 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 11:22 IST
Maha: Mild tremor in Hingoli, no casualty
  • Country:
  • India

A mild tremor of 3.6 magnitude was experienced in Maharashtra's Hingoli district on Sunday morning, officials said. There was no report of any loss of life or property, an official from the district disaster management office told PTI. The tremor was recorded at 4.30 am at a depth of five km, National Center for Seismology said in a tweet. Hingoli is located about 250 km from Killari in Latur district, which was the epicentre of a devastating earthquake on September 30, 1993, that claimed around 10,000 lives and injured several other people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

Global
3
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

 Global
4
German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023