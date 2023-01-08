Chhattisgarh: Elephant electrocuted after coming in contact with wire laid by poachers

An elephant died of electrocution in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district after it came in contact with a live wire laid by poachers to trap wild animals, a forest official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night near Kodar dam in Mahasamund forest range when two male jumbos, named ME-1 and ME-5, were moving through the area, Divisional Forest Officer, Mahasamund division, Pankaj Rajput said.

The two tuskers had entered Mahasamund from neighbouring Gariaband district on January 6 and were heading towards Sirpur area, he said.

When the elephants were in the area which comes under the Forest Development Corporation near Kodar dam, ME-5 came in contact with a live iron wire laid for the purpose of poaching wild animals and got electrocuted, the official said.

The wire was connected to an 11KV electricity supply line, he said.

Soon after being alerted, forest personnel rushed to the spot and sent the carcass for an autopsy, he said.

Efforts were on to trace those who had laid the wire and a dog squad was deployed for the purpose, he added.

Chhattisgarh has reported death of more than 70 elephants in the last five years due to various causes like ailments, old age and electrocution, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)