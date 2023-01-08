Following are the top stories from the Eastern Region at 5 pm.

CAL 9 TR-TIPRA-IPFT 'Ready to contest on one symbol': Pradyot reaches out to BJP ally IPFT Agartala: Reaching out to BJP ally IPFT, Tipra Motha chairman Pradyot Debbarma said his party was ready to fight the assembly elections on ''one symbol''.

CAL 8 AS-HIMANTA-HISTORY Left distorted history, need to rewrite: Himanta Guwahati: Alleging Left historians of ‘distorted’ Indian history by making it a tale of defeats and submissions, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday asserted that history should be rewritten to record the nation’s victories. CAL 7 TR-CM-BJP BJP like Ganga, take a dip to get rid of sins: Tripura CM to oppn leaders Agartala: Appealing Left leaders to join the BJP, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said his party is like river Ganga and ''taking a dip'' in it will help them get rid of all sins.

CAL 6 TR-MIGRATORY BIRDS New species of migratory birds sighted in Tripura Agartala: New species of migratory birds from Siberia and Europe were sighted at Sukhsagar lake in Tripura's Gomati district this year, according to an ornithologist.

CAL 5 BH-WILDLIFE-CENSUS Bihar to hold wildlife census to make Kaimur sanctuary tiger-friendly Patna: In an attempt to make Kaimur Wildlife Sanctuary (KWLS) tiger-friendly, the Bihar government has decided to conduct animal census there, a forest department official said.

CAL 4 AS-INDO-BANGLA PIPELINE Indo-Bangla Friendship Pipeline likely to be commissioned in February Guwahati: The ambitious 130-km long Indo-Bangla Friendship Pipeline (IBFPL), constructed at a cost of Rs 377.08 crore, is likely to be commissioned by next month, official sources said on Sunday.

