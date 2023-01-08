Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-01-2023 17:59 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 17:59 IST
HIGHLIGHTS
  • Country:
  • India

Following are the top stories from the Eastern Region at 5 pm.

CAL 9 TR-TIPRA-IPFT 'Ready to contest on one symbol': Pradyot reaches out to BJP ally IPFT Agartala: Reaching out to BJP ally IPFT, Tipra Motha chairman Pradyot Debbarma said his party was ready to fight the assembly elections on ''one symbol''.

CAL 8 AS-HIMANTA-HISTORY Left distorted history, need to rewrite: Himanta Guwahati: Alleging Left historians of ‘distorted’ Indian history by making it a tale of defeats and submissions, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday asserted that history should be rewritten to record the nation’s victories. CAL 7 TR-CM-BJP BJP like Ganga, take a dip to get rid of sins: Tripura CM to oppn leaders Agartala: Appealing Left leaders to join the BJP, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said his party is like river Ganga and ''taking a dip'' in it will help them get rid of all sins.

CAL 6 TR-MIGRATORY BIRDS New species of migratory birds sighted in Tripura Agartala: New species of migratory birds from Siberia and Europe were sighted at Sukhsagar lake in Tripura's Gomati district this year, according to an ornithologist.

CAL 5 BH-WILDLIFE-CENSUS Bihar to hold wildlife census to make Kaimur sanctuary tiger-friendly Patna: In an attempt to make Kaimur Wildlife Sanctuary (KWLS) tiger-friendly, the Bihar government has decided to conduct animal census there, a forest department official said.

CAL 4 AS-INDO-BANGLA PIPELINE Indo-Bangla Friendship Pipeline likely to be commissioned in February Guwahati: The ambitious 130-km long Indo-Bangla Friendship Pipeline (IBFPL), constructed at a cost of Rs 377.08 crore, is likely to be commissioned by next month, official sources said on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

Global
3
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

 Global
4
German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023