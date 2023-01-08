Left Menu

UP: 27 sheep killed, 22 injured in attack by stray dogs

As many as 27 sheep were killed and around 22 injured after being attacked by stray dogs here, an official said on Sunday.

The incident happened around 2 am on Sunday, he said.

Forest department ranger Amit Kumar Solanki said Alapur resident Satyaveer Singh Pal had kept over 100 sheep in a barn. A pack of stray dogs attacked the sheep in the barn, he said, adding a team of veterinary doctors is treating the injured animals.

A team from the animal husbandry department has also reached the spot to assess the damage.

