Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Port-Olry, Vanuatu - USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 earthquake struck 40km west of Vanuatu's Port-Olry, United States Geological Survey said on Sunday.

The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km, USGS said. No tsunami warning was issued after the quake, according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System.

