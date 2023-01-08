Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Port-Olry, Vanuatu - USGS
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2023 18:23 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 18:21 IST
- Country:
- United States
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 earthquake struck 40km west of Vanuatu's Port-Olry, United States Geological Survey said on Sunday.
The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km, USGS said. No tsunami warning was issued after the quake, according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- USGS
- Vanuatu
- U.S.
- Port-Olry
- United States Geological Survey
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes near California's Rio Dell region - USGS
Strong quake hits Vanuatu, triggering tsunami warning
World News Roundup: Analysis-Divided Venezuela opposition faces unity challenge ahead of primary; Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruption resumes, alert level raised -USGS and more
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruption resumes, alert level raised -USGS
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruption resumes, alert level raised -USGS