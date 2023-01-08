Left Menu

UP: Boy dies after being hit by truck while crossing road in dense fog

A seven-year-old boy died after being hit by a truck while crossing a road in dense fog in the Friends Colony police station area of Etawah district on Sunday, police said.Following the incident, locals blocked the road demanding financial assistance for the victims family, they said.

Updated: 08-01-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 19:34 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

A seven-year-old boy died after being hit by a truck while crossing a road in dense fog in the Friends Colony police station area of Etawah district on Sunday, police said.

Following the incident, locals blocked the road demanding financial assistance for the victim's family, they said. Shushant Kumar was hit by a truck in Udaipura village in the morning. He died on the spot, Station House Officer of Friends Colony police station Vivek Kumar said.

The roadblock was lifted after several hours after persuasion by officials, he said, adding a search is on to nab the truck driver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

