Left Menu

Dead endangered whale washes up on Mississippi Gulf Coast

Dr. Moby Solangi, director of the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, told the Gazebo Gazette that the whale is 30 feet 9 meters long and weighs between 12-15,000 pounds 6,804 kilograms. The mammal was probably sick and the body got caught in a ship channel, Solangi said.

PTI | Passchristian | Updated: 09-01-2023 05:41 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 05:41 IST
Dead endangered whale washes up on Mississippi Gulf Coast

Scientists are examining the corpse of an endangered whale that washed up on a Mississippi Gulf Coast beach.

The rare discovery Saturday marks the first time a fin whale stranding has been reported in Mississippi and just the fourth time since 2002 a fin whale stranding has been reported in the Gulf of Mexico, WLOX-TV reported.

Scientists from the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, Mote Marine Laboratory, FWC Marine Mammal Research and Rescue will study the remains, which washed ashore in Pass Christian. Dr. Moby Solangi, director of the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, told the Gazebo Gazette that the whale is 30 feet (9 meters) long and weighs between 12-15,000 pounds (6,804 kilograms). It might have been inadvertently pushed to shore with the help of a ship. “The mammal was probably sick and the body got caught in a ship channel,” Solangi said. Scientists will determine the final cause of death based on pending lab results.

After the fin whale population declined due to hunting, the species was classified as endangered and granted protection under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023