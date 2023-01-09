Left Menu

Maha: Minimum temperature in Parbhani drops to 5.7 degrees Celsius

The temperature in Parbhani and other parts of Marathwada has gone down by nearly 4 degrees Celsius. In January, the normal temperature here remains around 10.3 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Maharashtra's Parbhani district dropped to 5.7 degrees Celsius on Monday and other places in the Marathwada region also witnessed a dip in the mercury due to the northern cold winds, an official said.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature in Parbhani was 9 degrees Celsius and it dipped by 3.3 degrees Celsius in just one day, said the official from Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Krishi Vidyapeeth, which is an agricultural university. ''The temperature in Parbhani and other parts of Marathwada has gone down by nearly 4 degrees Celsius. In January, the normal temperature here remains around 10.3 degrees Celsius. Now, it's 5.7 degrees," meteorologist K K Sakhare from the university told PTI. Currently, northern parts of the country are reeling under an intense cold wave.

