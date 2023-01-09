Left Menu

Wild elephant which created scare in Wayanad captured

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A wild elephant which had created a scare in Sultan Bathery area of this high range district of Kerala for some time was on Monday morning tranquilised and captured after a nearly two-day long operation by around 150 forest officers.

The Wayanad district administration, in a statement, confirmed the capture of the elephant -- called PM 2 -- between 9AM and 10 AM.

Visuals on TV showed PM 2 tied to a tree with ropes and surrounded by a large number of wildlife personnel after being tranquilised and thereafter, being transported to Muthanga Elephant Management Centre in a truck which was escorted by a convoy of Forest department vehicles.

According to visuals shown on TV, while being transferred into the cage at Muthanga, the elephant began coming out of the effect of the tranquiliser and attempted to charge at the Forest personnel. However, before anyone could be attacked or hurt, the pachyderm's hind legs were lashed to the wooden cage.

The elephant had arrived in Sultan Bathery a few days ago after allegedly destroying scores of houses and killing two women in Gudalur in Tamil Nadu, according to a district administration statement.

Incidentally, the elephant was captured in Gudalur by the forest officials there and later released into the Sathyamangalam forest in Tamil Nadu from where it reached Wayanad, the statement said.

Prior to being released into the forest last month, the elephant was fitted with a radio collar which helped to track its movements after it arrived in Wayanad, the statement also said.

Besides around 150 forest and wildlife personnel, kumki elephants -- trained captive elephants -- were also used to track and trap PM 2, it said.

