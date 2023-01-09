Rise in seasonal bird count in Bhitarkanika National Park

The number of winged guests flocking to the Bhitarkanika National Park has increased marginally this year, the census report of birds released by the forest department in Odisha said. The number of migratory birds has risen to 1,39,959 this winter while 1,38,107 birds were spotted at the national park last year, the report said. As many as 140 avian species were counted this year as compared to 144 last year. Several rare and endangered species were spotted this time, it said.

Bhitarkanika National Park is located about 130 km from state capital Bhubaneswar. "The enumerators have sighted rare groups of winged species at the wetland spots of the national park. It is a clear indicator that Bhitarkanika is still a congenial spot for attracting birds," Divisional Forest Officer, Rajnagar Mangrove (wildlife) Forest Division, Adhir Behera, said. Around 81,930 geese and ducks were spotted, and grebes, rails, gallinules, finfoots, jacanas, gulls, terns, and sandpipers were seen during the census exercise conducted on January 6. "It was a treat to watch feathered species with their chirpy cacophony adding colour to the vibrant eco-system of this region", said a wildlife staff engaged in the annual headcount of birds.

The Chilka and Bhitarkanika wetland spots in the state are the favoured destination of winter migratory birds.

