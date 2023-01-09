Left Menu

PM Modi to visit Hyderabad on Jan 19 to launch various railway projects

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-01-2023 14:37 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 14:35 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be initiating various Railway projects worth Rs 2,400 crore in Telangana besides flagging off a Vande Bharat Express train between Hyderabad and Vijayawada, a press release from BJP said here on Monday.

In view of Modi's visit to the state, BJP State President and Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar and OBC Morcha National President and Rajya Sabha member K Laxman visited the Secunderabad Railway Station and held a meeting with South Central Railway officials, it said.

The PM will lay the foundation stone for modernisation of the Secunderabad Railway Station costing around Rs 700 crore and remotely launch the works of the construction of Periodical Overhauling (POH) workshop at Kazipet, it said.

Similarly, the Secunderabad–Mahbubnagar doubling works costing Rs 1,231 crore will also be initiated, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

