Special Report: Cities after colonialism

New Delhi, Jan 9 (360info) When the European colonial powers departed their territories in Asia, Africa and Latin America, they left behind transformed cities. And the echo of colonialism continues in those cities today. As Europe shifted from feudalism to capitalism and from a farming-based economy to an industrial one (and with it the shift of power from the aristocracy to an emerging middle class), the cities in the colonised nations were put in service of the trade, shipping and other mercantile needs of the colonisers. The term postcolonial cities is seen by some social scientists as problematic, however, broadly the term refers to cities with a colonial past.

It changed existing cities and dictated the form of newer ones. Mining towns, port cities, and railway towns that developed to service trade, and cantonment towns for the armed forces. The influx of new settlers and migrant workers transformed demographics. The settled elite rubbed shoulders with the new contenders. The privileged, and the poor who service them, were thrown together.

That transformation continues. Of the world's 35 mega-cities (population of 10 million or more), 25 are in the developing world. Asia's fastest-growing cities are not in China but in India. Leading the pack is Delhi, which expected to surpass Tokyo to become the largest megalopolis in the world. All the top 10 fastest-growing cities by GDP between now and 2035 are likely to be in India.

Post-colonial cities have become places for contests between the entrenched elite and an imagined equality, flowing from democracy and cosmopolitanism. The struggle continues between vestiges of the colonial and the needs, aspirations and appropriation of space of emerging social groups. These encounters influence government policy, and transform public culture, fashion, arts and the media in post-colonial cities, making them a rich subject for social scientists. Some are little more than supply-chain cities (logistics cities), some have remained extractive towns based around mining and others have shed their burden of history to develop according to their own urban imagination.

These cities need to be prepared for unprecedented growth and unpredictable futures. However, any sustainable future for cities after colonialism has to embody a new social contract in terms of equity, assured rights, basic minimum income, accessible healthcare, universal housing and other basic services.

360info, in partnership with the Calcutta Research Group, is exploring the future of some of the world's oldest cities, the struggle of their inhabitants, and the factors that have made them resilient and that drive their future.

Reality Check: The future of humanity is undoubtedly urban, according to the UN World Cities Report 2022 with 68 per cent of all people expected to be living in cities by 2050. By 2025, 100 African cities will have more than one million inhabitants twice as many as in Latin America. Cities like Lagos are expected to experience growth of 77 people per hour, followed by Kinshasa (66), Cairo (44), Luanda (34) and Nairobi (22), among others, until 2030.

In the early 21st century, of the 50 largest cities in the world, 15 had at least partial roots in the British Empire. The total goes up to 19 if the cities founded in the US in the colonial period are included. (360info.org) VM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)