Delhi govt asks PWD to withdraw slum demolition order

The Arvind Kejriwal government will never support a decision to render people homeless, said Sisodia, who is also the PWD minister, in a tweet in Hindi.An order issued by Sisodia said it is inhuman to demolish the jhuggis when the cold wave is at its peak. He directed the PWD secretary to immediately withdraw the eviction order.

09-01-2023
The Delhi government on Monday directed its Public Works Department to immediately withdraw an order to demolish slums located near Dhaula Kuan, saying it was ''inhuman'' to do so at the peak of winter and without making alternate arrangements for the residents.

The PWD had on December 29 issued a notice asking slum dwellers in Dhaula Kuan area to vacate the land within 15 days.

''PWD officials have been ordered to immediately withdraw the order to demolish slums located near Dhaula Kuan. Demolishing the houses of the poor in the cold without providing any alternate housing is not acceptable under any circumstances. The Arvind Kejriwal government will never support a decision to render people homeless,'' said Sisodia, who is also the PWD minister, in a tweet in Hindi.

An order issued by Sisodia said it is ''inhuman'' to demolish the jhuggis when the cold wave is at its peak. He directed the PWD secretary to immediately withdraw the eviction order.

