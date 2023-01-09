Left Menu

Much transferred IAS officer Ashok Khemka gets another new posting in Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-01-2023 16:30 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 16:30 IST
Much transferred IAS officer Ashok Khemka gets another new posting in Haryana
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government on Monday transferred senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka and four Haryana Civil Service officers.

Khemka, Additional Chief Secretary at the Science and Technology Department, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Archives Department, said an official statement.

The IAS officer’s career has been marked by controversies and frequent transfers -- over 50 in about three decades. His last new posting was in October 2021.

The statement, however, did not mention any specific reasons for the transfers with immediate effect.

Among the HCS officers, Manav Malik, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil) at Radaur, has been posted as Inquiry Officer with the State Agricultural Marketing Board.

Amit Kumar, Joint Director (Administration), Tourism has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Radaur.

Mayank Bhardwaj, Estate Officer, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, Kaithal and Kurukshetra has been posted as City Magistrate, Rewari.

Devendra Sharma, City Magistrate, Rewari has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Kalayat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023