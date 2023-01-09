U.S. to give extra $100 million to Pakistan floods recovery
09-01-2023
A senior official from the U.S. development agency USAID said on Monday that Washington would provide an additional $100 million in funding for Pakistan's recovery from devastating floods last year.
"I am delighted to announce that the United States is making an additional 100-million-dollar commitment to Pakistan to help it recover from the devastating 2022 monster monsoon floods," USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman told reporters on the sidelines of a major conference in Geneva.
