Beautification works underway in Pune ahead of next week's G20 meet

Elaborate preparations, including road restoration and beautification works, are underway in Maharashtra's Pune city ahead of the G20 meet scheduled for January 16-17, officials said on Monday.

The visiting representatives will be exposed to the rich legacy of the culture of Pune, a senior official said.

Pune's guardian minister Chandrakant Patil reviewed the preparations for the upcoming G20 infrastructural working group meeting which will be attended by more than 120 representatives from 34 countries.

Patil said this is a good opportunity to showcase the culture of Maharashtra and Pune to the world and appealed to citizens to take part in welcoming the delegates.

''We are the hosts and have the opportunity to showcase Pune's culture and development. This is the way, good things from the city will go out in the world,'' he told a press conference.

The minister, who represents the Kothrud Assembly seat in Pune city, appealed to shopkeepers and residents to decorate their buildings and commercial establishments along the routes the delegates will take with lights.

By taking the utmost precaution of security, some citizens can welcome the delegates by waving the tricolour, Patil said.

''In a nutshell, think as if a guest is coming to our house. He/she should leave the city with memories of wonderful hospitality,'' he said.

Queried about some agitations being held outside the administrative complexes such as Pune Municipal Corporation and the collector's office, Patil said he has instructed the collector to request the agitators with folded hands to halt their protests as it would not be good to show such pictures during the G-20 meet.

Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said elaborate preparations are being done ahead of the meet.

''The visiting representatives will be exposed to the rich legacy of the culture of Pune. Through dedicated stalls being put up at the meeting venue, the potential of Pune city will be showcased along with the opportunities in areas of infrastructure and investment in industries,'' he said.

