Ladakh admin makes anti-skid chains mandatory for vehicles plying on snow-covered roads

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-01-2023 17:35 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 17:35 IST
The Ladakh Lieutenant Governor administration has made the use of anti-skid chains mandatory for vehicles plying on snow-covered roads to ensure the safety of people in the Union Territory, officials said on Monday.

Ladakh currently is under the grip of an extreme cold wave and the freezing temperatures create icy road conditions.

''All public and private vehicles plying on snow-covered roads in the Union Territory shall use anti-skid chains tied with tyres mandatorily for ensuring public safety,'' Saughat Biswas, Commissioner-Secretary Transport Department, Ladakh, said in notification.

Violators will be punished with a fine of Rs 1,000 under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, he said.

Leh recorded a minimum temperature of minus 15.2 degrees Celsius, Kargil minus 16.9 degrees Celsius and Drass minus 23.9 degrees Celsius, the MeT office said.

