JLR reports 15 pc rise in wholesales in Q3

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 18:11 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 18:11 IST
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Monday reported a 15 per cent increase in wholesales to 79,591 units for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Retail sales for the third quarter stood at 84,827 units, up 5.9 per cent compared to the same quarter a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said it continues to see strong demand for its vehicles.

''As at December 31, 2022, the total order book increased to 2,15,000 client orders, up around 10,000 orders from September 30, 2022. Demand for the New Range Rover, New Range Rover Sport and Defender remains strong and represents 74 per cent of the order book,'' it added.

On a preliminary basis, free cash flow is likely to be over 400 million pounds positive in the quarter ended December 31, 2022, JLR said.

''In December 2022, the company completed a renewal of its undrawn revolving credit facility with 23 banks at 1.45 billion pounds with the maturity date extended from March 2024 to April 2026,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

