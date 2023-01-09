Dense fog is parts of Uttar Pradesh, Etawah coldest at 3 deg C

A dense fog enveloped parts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning with Etawah recording the lowest minimum temperature at 3 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Center. In the last 24 hours, Kanpur recorded 3.1 degrees Celsius, Varanasi 3.5 degrees, Bijnor and Ayodhya 4 degrees each, Hamirpur 4.2 degrees, Lucknow 4.5 degrees, Sultanpur 4.6 degrees and Barabanki 5 degrees.

While most parts of of the state continued to reel under severe cold, weather conditions are expected to improve in a couple of days, the Meteorological Department said on Monday. With some increase in temperature from Tuesday night, mild relief is expected from Wednesday, acting director of Zonal Meteorological Center Lucknow, Mohammad Danish told PTI.

Light rain or drizzle may occur in some places in the western areas of the state for the next two-three days. During this period, there is also a likelihood of movement of clouds in Lucknow and surrounding areas and temperature is expected to increase slightly, he said.

However, severe cold conditions are expected to return next week, he said.

During the next 24 hours, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Bahraich, Shravasti, Gonda, Siddharth Nagar, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Amethi and Mahoba districts are likely to experience fog and severe cold during the day.

Apart from this, the cold wave is likely to continue in the state capital Lucknow, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Farrukhabad, Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Aligarh, Mathura, Agra, Etah and Saharanpur.

