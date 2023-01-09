Left Menu

Dense fog is parts of Uttar Pradesh, Etawah coldest at 3 deg C

With some increase in temperature from Tuesday night, mild relief is expected from Wednesday, acting director of Zonal Meteorological Center Lucknow, Mohammad Danish told PTI.Light rain or drizzle may occur in some places in the western areas of the state for the next two-three days.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-01-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 19:09 IST
Dense fog is parts of Uttar Pradesh, Etawah coldest at 3 deg C
  • Country:
  • India

A dense fog enveloped parts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning with Etawah recording the lowest minimum temperature at 3 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Center. In the last 24 hours, Kanpur recorded 3.1 degrees Celsius, Varanasi 3.5 degrees, Bijnor and Ayodhya 4 degrees each, Hamirpur 4.2 degrees, Lucknow 4.5 degrees, Sultanpur 4.6 degrees and Barabanki 5 degrees.

While most parts of of the state continued to reel under severe cold, weather conditions are expected to improve in a couple of days, the Meteorological Department said on Monday. With some increase in temperature from Tuesday night, mild relief is expected from Wednesday, acting director of Zonal Meteorological Center Lucknow, Mohammad Danish told PTI.

Light rain or drizzle may occur in some places in the western areas of the state for the next two-three days. During this period, there is also a likelihood of movement of clouds in Lucknow and surrounding areas and temperature is expected to increase slightly, he said.

However, severe cold conditions are expected to return next week, he said.

During the next 24 hours, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Bahraich, Shravasti, Gonda, Siddharth Nagar, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Amethi and Mahoba districts are likely to experience fog and severe cold during the day.

Apart from this, the cold wave is likely to continue in the state capital Lucknow, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Farrukhabad, Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Aligarh, Mathura, Agra, Etah and Saharanpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023