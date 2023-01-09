Left Menu

New Parliament building to be ready by January-end, say govt sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 19:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The new Parliament building will be ready by the end of January and finishing touches to its interior are being given at a very fast pace, government sources said on Monday.

They said the decision on whether the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament will be held in the new building or the existing one is yet to be taken.

The new Parliament building is part of the redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation's power corridor.

Revamping the three-km Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, constructing a common central secretariat, a new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president enclave are also part of the project being executed by the CPWD, which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

''The new Parliament building will be ready by the end of this month. The internal finishing work is going on at a very fast pace,'' a government source said.

The construction work had begun two years ago.

Another source said on Monday that the government will soon take a decision on the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said in November last year that it was up to the government to make the select the date of the building's inauguration.

In December 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building which will have modern facilities.

Tata Projects Ltd is constructing the new Parliament building which will have a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

The original deadline to complete the project was November last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

