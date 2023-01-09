Left Menu

Maha govt sanctions bypass to reduce traffic, pollution near Ellora Caves

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned the construction of a bypass road to reduce traffic congestion and pollution near Ellora Caves, a world heritage site, in Aurangabad district, an official said on Monday. The road connects north and south India, and hence, it sees heavy traffic and pollution that affects the environment around the caves, Kendrekar said.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 09-01-2023 20:32 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 20:29 IST
The Maharashtra government has sanctioned the construction of a bypass road to reduce traffic congestion and pollution near Ellora Caves, a world heritage site, in Aurangabad district, an official said on Monday. A 1.7 km long and 15 meter wide bypass will be constructed at the cost of Rs 27.5 crore, the official said. A high-level committee meeting under the chairmanship of the chief secretary was held on Monday, during which divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, collector Astik Kumar Pandey among other officials were present. ''The old National Highway 52 passes close to the Ellora Caves complex. The road connects north and south India, and hence, it sees heavy traffic and pollution that affects the environment around the caves,'' Kendrekar said. According to officials, the bypass will begin near cave no 1 of Ellora Caves and will end beyond Ghrishneshwar temple.

Shopkeepers in the vicinity will be shifted to the MTDC tourist centre area, they said.

