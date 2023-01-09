Mumbai: Part of plot above 10k sq ft to be reserved during development for sapling planting through Miyawaki method
For every development proposal of plots above 10,000 square feet, the civic body has now mandated 5 per cent of the layout open space be used for planting of saplings through the Miyawaki method, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Garden Superintendent Jitendra Pardeshi said.BMC commissioner I S Chahal has given instructions to include this new directive into the existing conditions that have to be fulfilled by developers to get civic permission.
Mumbai's civic body has made it mandatory for plots of more than 10,000 square feet that are being developed to have a portion reserved for planting of saplings under the Miyawaki method, the aim being to increase forest cover in the metropolis, an official said on Monday.
The famed method developed by Japanese botanist and ecologist Dr Akira Miyawaki involves planting of saplings of various species close to each other in a manner that allows them to grow ten times faster and making the resultant forest thirty times denser than normal.
''A certain layout open space has to be kept while developing a plot in Mumbai. For every development proposal of plots above 10,000 square feet, the civic body has now mandated 5 per cent of the layout open space be used for planting of saplings through the Miyawaki method,'' Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Garden Superintendent Jitendra Pardeshi said.
''BMC commissioner I S Chahal has given instructions to include this new directive into the existing conditions that have to be fulfilled by developers to get (civic) permission. The BMC will also provide guidance to the developer regarding the Miyawaki method if required,” he said.
