Efforts on to transform urban areas into accelerators of economic growth: J&K LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said his administration is making continuous efforts to transform urban areas into accelerators of economic growth and ensure overall prosperity of people.

Sinha was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the upgradation of Transport Nagar here.

''The ambitious project will enable hassle-free trade movements and give a renewed boost to the economic and commercial activities in the region," Sinha said, adding once completed, the project will provide convenience to the common citizens and the businessmen coming from outside of the Union Territory.

The Lt Governor reiterated the government's commitment to build ''green, resilient and inclusive'' cities.

''Continuous efforts are being made to transform urban areas into accelerators of economic growth, improve quality of life and overall prosperity for people,'' he said.

He said centres of commercial activities are the biggest strength of Jammu and Kashmir's socio-economic system and their development is directly linked to the prosperity of the common man and efficiency of government machinery.

''Our focus is on translating the sustainable city's roadmap into the roadmap for development of the Union Territory," the Lt Governor said.

He also highlighted the significant role of the people in realising the vision of developing vibrant and sustainable cities.

"Citizen participation is essential in making cities more attractive, promoting investment, mitigating the effects of climate change and generating revenue for local services," he said.

Sinha said smart city projects in Jammu and Srinagar are poised for a big leap.

"Effective planning, efficient management of resources, fine balance between heritage, ecology and pace of development and public participation will lead towards equitable and sustainable development," he said.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cleanliness drive has become a people's movement and its socio-cultural impact on the ground is heartening, he said and appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to join the efforts to beautify their cities and also take advantage of facilities extended by the municipal corporations.

The Lt Governor also highlighted the reforms introduced for the holistic development of Jammu and Kashmir and the revolutionary steps taken to transform the agriculture sector and business activities.

''The era of discrimination between the regions has gone. We believe in equitable development and equal opportunity for all,'' he said.

The Lt Governor said it is his resolve to make Jammu and Kashmir corruption-free.

''The public services guarantee act will be implemented in letter and spirit for ensuring public services to citizens," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)