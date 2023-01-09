PM to visit Telangana on Jan 19 to launch projects worth Rs 7,000 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Telangana on January 19 to dedicate to the nation and lay foundation stone for projects worth Rs 7,000 crore besides flagging off a Vande Bharat train between Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

On January 19, the Prime Minister will first flag off the country's eighth Vande Bharat train from Secunderabad Railway Station here at 10 am.

The Vande Bharat train will run between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam in approximately eight hours. The intermediate stops envisaged for the train include Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry.

After the flag-off, the Prime Minister will perform the bhumi puja for the development work of Secunderabad Railway Station to be undertaken at a cost of Rs 699 crore, a release from the office of Union Minister of Culture, Tourism G Kishan Reddy said.

Later, Modi will also perform the bhumi puja for about 150 km of national highway roads that would be built at a cost of Rs 1,850 crore.

This includes 103 kilometres of National Highway 167N in the Mahabubnagar-Chincholi section and 46 kilometres of national highway roads in the Nizampet-Narayankhed-Bidar section of NH-161B, the release said.

The programme will also include (virtually) laying the foundation for a Railway Periodic Overhauling (POH) workshop to be constructed at Kazipet at a cost of Rs 521 crore.

During POH, the railway coaches are critically examined for corrosion, structural damage, and stability to ascertain the fitness of the coaches. The tender for constructing the POH has been floated and the project is expected to result in generating direct employment for 3,000 people.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation 85 km of doubling railway line between Secunderabad and Mahabubnagar that was constructed at a cost of Rs 1,410 crore.

Modi will also dedicate to the nation various buildings constructed at IIT, Hyderabad to accommodate a capacity of 5,000 students at a cost of Rs 2,597 crore.

This includes academic buildings for each department, 18 hostel buildings that can accommodate 4,500 students, five faculty and staff towers to accommodate 250 families, technology research park, technology innovation park, research centre complex, convention centre, knowledge centre, among others.

After these programmes, Modi will participate in a public meeting organised at the parade ground and address the people, the release added.

In view of Modi's visit to the state, BJP State President and Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar and OBC Morcha National President and Rajya Sabha member K Laxman visited the Secunderabad Railway Station and held a meeting with South Central Railway officials, a press release from BJP said here.

