North India reels under cold wave, Palghar officials ask people to take precautions

The Palghar district administration on Monday asked people to take precautions in view of a cold wave sweeping most parts of north India, an official said.

The directive has been issued by Collector Govind Bodke, said disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam.

According to India Meteorological Department officials, north and northwest India continued to reel under a cold wave on Monday as dense fog adversely affected air, rail and road traffic.

Meteorologists attribute the long spell of intense cold to a large gap between two western disturbances, which meant frosty winds from the snow-clad mountains blew in for a longer-than-usual period.

The IMD said the foggy weather may reduce visibility on highways and advised people to drive slowly and use fog lights.

There are chances of tripping of power lines in areas witnessing very dense fog, it said, adding long exposure to dense fog may cause respiratory problems for people having asthma and other lung-related problems.

