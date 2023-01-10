No tsunami detected after 7.6 quake strikes eastern Indonesia

Left Menu

Indonesia issued a tsunami warning for almost three hours after a powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's Tanimbar islands on Tuesday, but no significant changes in sea level were recorded and the warning was lifted. At least four aftershocks were reported after the quake that was also felt in some parts of northern Australia, with initial reports by Indonesia's disaster agency indicating mainly light to medium damage to buildings, officials said.

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2023 05:55 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 05:55 IST
At least four aftershocks were reported after the quake that was also felt in some parts of northern Australia, with initial reports by Indonesia's disaster agency indicating mainly light to medium damage to buildings, officials said. The quake, locally measured as magnitude 7.5, struck at a depth of 130 km (80.78 miles) at 2:47 a.m. local time (1747 GMT on Monday), the country's geophysics agency BMKG said. The tsunami warning was lifted at 5:43 a.m.

"Based on our observation of four tide gauges around the earthquake's epicentre ... there was no anomaly detected or no significant changes of sea level," BMKG head Dwikorita Karnawati told a news conference, advising people who lived near the coast to continue with their activities. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) recorded the magnitude of the quake as 7.6, after initially reporting it as 7.7. The U.S. Geological Survey also pegged it as a 7.6 magnitude.

There were four aftershocks with the strongest recorded at 5.5 magnitude, BMKG said. Indonesia's disaster agency officials were still checking for the full extent of the quake's impact.

News website Liputan6.com reported houses in Saumlaki town in Yamdena island were badly damaged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

