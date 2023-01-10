Left Menu

Scientists identify earliest 'green peas' galaxies in Webb's first image; strikingly similar to a rare type located much closer to Earth

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 10-01-2023 08:17 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 08:17 IST
Scientists identify earliest 'green peas' galaxies in Webb's first image; strikingly similar to a rare type located much closer to Earth
Image Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has uncovered some extremely young distant galaxies that share some remarkable similarities to "green peas" - a rare class of small galaxies in our cosmic backyard.

In 2009, volunteers participating in Galaxy Zoo, a project in which citizen scientists classify galaxies in images from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, discovered and named green pea galaxies. These galaxies are small, round, and unresolved dots with a green hue, which is a result of the colors assigned to the different filters in the survey's composite images and a characteristic of the galaxies themselves. Peas are quite small, usually only about 5,000 light-years in diameter or about 5% the size of the Milky Way galaxy.

In July 2022, NASA and its partners in the Webb mission unveiled the most precise infrared image of the far-off universe to date, containing thousands of galaxies in and behind the SMACS 0723 galaxy cluster. The three faint objects (enclosed in a circle) seen in Webb's image have properties that are strikingly similar to those of green peas that are located much closer to Earth.

The most distant of these three galaxies was magnified by approximately 10 times, taking advantage of the telescope's remarkable abilities as well as a boost from nature.

With detailed chemical fingerprints of these early galaxies, we see that they include what might be the most primitive galaxy identified so far. At the same time, we can connect these galaxies from the dawn of the universe to similar ones nearby, which we can study in much greater detail," said James Rhoads, an astrophysicist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, who presented the findings at the 241st meeting of the American Astronomical Society in Seattle.

The team's findings are published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

TRENDING

1
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
2
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
3
SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

 Global
4
Convergent Finance LLP and Manoj Chacko to co-found pure-play regional airline branded Fly91

Convergent Finance LLP and Manoj Chacko to co-found pure-play regional airli...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023